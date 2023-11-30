Celestial Church branch invites Pasuma, Portable to praise night

A branch of the Celestial Church of Christ, Land of Goshen Cathedral, Mountain of Divine Encounter with God, has invited Alhaji Wasiu Alabi, professionally known as Pasuma, and Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, popularly known as Portable, to one of its programmes.

Tagged: “Ankara/Praise Night,” the church programme is scheduled to hold on December 15, 2023 from 10pm.

The invitation to the programme, which does not contain a physical location address, has the links to join via social media platforms.

Iy also showed May Shua as one of the invited guests.

But reacting to the development on his Facebook page, the Shepherd-in-Charge of CCC International Headquarters, Ketu, Lagos State, Olatosho Oshoffa, condemned the invitation of Pasuma and Portable.

Oshoffa said: “Dear Celestians, I have just spoken to the Shepherd in Charge of the above Parish at length.

“He has promised to make amendments to the posters.

“He has promised that the said contested artists would NOT come for the Nights.

“There is No doubt the said poster is very CONDEMNABLE.

“God bless CCC.

“Amen.”