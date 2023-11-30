Kano: CP confirms one dead from rival gang clash

The Kano State Police Command on Wednesday said one person died when two rival groups clashed at Kurnan Asabe, Fagge Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Commissioner, Hussein Gumel, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday.

Gumel, who spoke in Kano, said the command deployed its operatives to the scene soon after it received a distress call from a good Samaritan that two rival groups in Kurnan Asabe were having physical confrontation.

He said that though the police officers immediately restored normalcy in the area, one person eventually died from the duel.

Gumel urged the people of the state to continue with their legitimate businesses without fear as security agencies were on top of the situation.

He, however, reiterated the command’s warning on the ban of unauthorised processions and political gatherings among others.