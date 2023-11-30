NAF hits illegal refining sites, boats in air raids

The Nigerian Air Force says the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe has destroyed several illegal refining sites and disrupted oil theft activities in air raids in Rivers State.

The Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said this on Wednesday.

Gabkwet said the airstrikes against economic saboteurs and oil thieves had continued unabated in the South South.

He said in Abuja that NAF aircraft had on Tuesday destroyed two Cotonou boats sighted at Arugbana near Okrika as well as an active Illegal Refining Site with equipment and reservoirs loaded with illegal products at Yellow Island near Bonny Island, all in Rivers State.

According to him, similar strikes were also conducted on Monday at a location South East of Abisse in the state.

Gabkwet said: “At the location, an active IRS was sighted concealed with reservoirs and a storage tank suspected to contain illegally refined products.

“The reservoirs and storage tanks were then engaged and destroyed.

“Another location Northwest of Omama was also struck as it was observed to be containing items suspected to contain stolen crude oil in objects tied in sacks.

“Subsequent reconnaissance flights over Cawthorne Channel, Bille, Dariama, Okrika, Bonny Island and Idama revealed a retinue of destroyed and abandoned IRS, hitherto destroyed by the air component.

“These sites remain inactive, an indication that the measures being employed may be yielding the expected outcome.

“Either way, the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe will continue to carry out its assigned duties until the activities of these saboteurs are completely halted or reduced to the barest minimum.”