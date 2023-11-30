60-year-old, 45-year-old men sent to prison over alleged defilement of six-year-old girl

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ikorodu, Lagos State on Wednesday ordered the remand of one Adejoh Musa, 45, and Adamu Sule, 60, for allegedly defiling a six-year-old girl.

The defendants, whose addresses were not provided during trial, are facing a count charge of defilement.

The Chief Magistrate, A.B. Olagbegi-Adelabu, who did not take the pleas of the defendants, ordered their remand in a correctional centre in Lagos.

READ ALSO:

Breaking: Supreme Court okays indefinite use of old, new banknotes

Man docked for allegedly stealing refrigerator, items worth N410,000

2024 budget: Tinubu warns Senators, Reps against padding

The Magistrate thereafter adjourned the case to December 21, 2023 for hearing a pending receipt of legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Gbemileke Agoi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Oct. 20 at about 7:30 a.m.

Agoi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the two defendants committed the alleged offence at 3, Aunty Kenny Street, Anibaba, Ikorodu in Lagos.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.