NUGA president is dead

Emeka Ogbu, the President of the Nigerian Universities Games Association, is dead.

Prof. Mohammed Bawa, Acting President of the association, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Jos.

Bawa said that Ogbu died on Monday during a brief illness.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ogbu was the Director of Sports at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology.

He was elected NUGA president in March 2022.