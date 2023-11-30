Rema cancels all December shows, offers reason

Nigeria’s Afrobeats sensation, Daniel Ikubor, professionally known as Rema, has cancelled all his shows for December.

The Calm Down crooner, who hit one billion streams on Spotify with the track, made this known on Wednesday.

Rema, who spoke via his Instagram page, said: “Breaks my heart to say that I won’t be performing anywhere this December.

“Been years of touring I’ve ignored my health & I need time to recuperate.

“2024 we go again love ❤️.”