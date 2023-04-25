Sports Betting Sign-Up Bonuses

Introduction

Get R50 from WSB

WSB has won many favors from punters due to this package. Each new member at WSB stands a chance to earn R50 in a free bet once they create an account and fulfill all the requirements. Simply contact the bookie through an email or use the promo code available at our site to claim your bonus after registration. The terms and conditions you must fulfill include

You must claim the bonus within 72 hrs after registration.

The signup bonus requires a 5x wagering requirement before withdrawal.

A signup bonus is only available to each household.

You can only use the bonus for betting.

This bonus does not require a FICA registration, but you must complete the verification before withdrawing any winnings.

Get Up to R25 on Playabet

Playabets has several bonuses and offers many promotions for its new and existing customers. One such offer is the R25 signup bonus. After signing up, Playabet gives you an R25 bonus, and you don’t need to complete the FICA verification before claiming it. Login to your account and visit the bonus section to claim it. But you can only claim it after fulfilling the requirements.

The signup bonus will only last for two days after claiming it.

The bonus requires a 4x wagering requirement before withdrawal.

You can use the bonus on single and multiple bets. But for single bets, the odds are 1.20, and for multiple bets, the accumulated odds should be above 2.

Playabets requires you to deposit R25 and above before the withdrawal.

Get R30 with No Deposit on Topbet

Like the other bookies mentioned above, TopBet also has several enticing offers. In addition, Topbet is one of the best sites for sports betting, with a large sportsbook. This bonus offer allows you to go ahead with your betting without the risk of loss. To claim it, you just need to create an account, and the funds will be credited to your new account instantly. But this bonus also has some terms and conditions.

Before creating an account, you must be above 18 years.

The signup bonus is only available for three days after registration.

The Bonus requires you to complete your FICA verification.

Topbet has the right to cancel the bonus at any time, especially when there is a breach of contract.

In case of disputes or complaints, Topbet has the final decision.

Earn R25 on Hollywoodbets

Hollywoodbets gives its new customers who open an account and complete their registration a bonus of R25. The offer is for any sport of your choice and has a limited time, so hurry to the site and claim it. SiCompleteour verification and Hollywoodbets will credit R25 bonus funds to your account. The registration requirements are;

Participants must be 18 or above.

A customer can only have one account.

The wagering limit is in odds 0.5 or greater.

Hollywoodbets will verify any ID provided by the account user.

The signup bonus will last for a day.

Before any withdrawal, you must complete your FICA verification.

Get R25 Free Bet on Gbet

Gbet has several promotional offers on its site, but the most popular is the R25 Free Bet. The offer is easy to get, but you have to go through the hassle of signing up. The funds are for both pre-match and live matches. To get the bonus, visit the Gbet website and create an account. After registration, log in and tap the promo icon at the top of your screen. You can claim this offer from the list of options that will pop up on your screen. The bonus has some requirements you must fulfill

The offer is only for pre-match and lives bets.

After claiming it, the bonus expires in 48 hours.

The minimum odds you can bet on with the bonus is 1.70

The offer is only valid for single bets.

The maximum earning from this bonus is R25.

To withdraw your winnings, you must deposit R25 and above.

Conclusion

