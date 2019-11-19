The president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, on Tuesday said that Luis Enrique would return to his job as Spain coach including the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

In a news conference Rubiales said “Luis Enrique wants to, and I am grateful that he does, take charge of Spain until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“We sat here in June to say that (Robert) Moreno was taking over (from Luis Enrique) but we have always been very transparent that the door was open for Luis Enrique if he wanted to come back.’’

Moreno was an assistant coach with Spain but he took charge in June when Luis Enrique resigned to care for his nine-year-old daughter before she died of bone cancer in August.

