The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has denied receiving any letter from United States lawmakers regarding the issue of detained activist, Omoyele Sowore.

US lawmakers had warned Malami against the danger of disobeying the rule of law by the continued detention of Sowore, the Convener of #RevolutionNow.

But Malami in a statement by Media Aide, Dr. Umar Gwandu, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs could be an appropriate Ministry for such correspondence and not the AGF.

The statement reads: “Besides, Foreign policy conventions do not support direct correspondence between the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and

serving legislators of a foreign country.

“Attorney-General of the Federation finds media reports on the purported claim of such correspondence to his office, peddled by some unscrupulous elements in the society, as not only inappropriate but inaccurate.

“It is essential to put in the record that the so-called letter has not been received at the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN as at the close of work on Friday, 20th December, 2019.”