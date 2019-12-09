A Joint World Press Conference will be addressed by civil society organisations on Monday (today) on the “barbaric invasion of the Federal High Court and the baseless RE-ARREST of Omoyele Sowore by the Department of State Services and the justification thereof by the Retired General Muhammadu Buhari-led Presidency.”

The notice of the press conference was given in a statement by the CSOs.

According to them, the conference, scheduled for the CDHR National Secretariat, Rights House, 12, Adeniyi Jones Street, off Allen Roundabout, Ikeja, Lagos State, will commence at 12noon.