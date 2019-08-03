The South African Football Association has named a replacement for Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter, who resigned on Friday.

In a statement released on Saturday evening, the football mother body announced Molefi Ntseki as interim coach on the recommendation of the technical committee.

Ntseki is the under-17 SA coach and was Baxter’s second-in-command over the last couple of months and was the Englishman’s assistant at the Africa Cup of Nations.

“Given that Ntseki has been with Bafana Bafana for quite a while now, it was felt that in the interest of continuity, and given the upcoming fixtures in September, Ntseki is best placed to follow through with the foundation that has been laid by coach Baxter, who resigned on Friday, 2 August 2019,” read a SAFA statement.

The association added that a task team will be appointed next week to search for a permanent coach to take over from Baxter and lead the national team in the qualifiers for the 2021 AFCON as well as the World Cup in Qatar a year later.

“While it’s our intention to use our best endeavours to resolve the Bafana Bafana head coach matter by the end of the month, it is to be understood that with these matters, it involves complex negotiations with the potential replacement, and therefore not always possible to resolve such matters in a short space of time,” SAFA explained.