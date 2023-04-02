Soldiers kill five terrorists, recover AK 47 rifles in Kaduna

Soldiers of the 1 Division of the Nigerian Army have neutralised no fewer than five terrorists during a clearance operation along the road leading to Kanti-Tantatu in Kubusu forest and Kaso hills general area in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Division’s Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, made this known.

Yahaya said the gallant troops recovered motorcycles, arms and other items after destabilising the hoodlums.

He said the troops also recovered four AK 47 rifles, six AK 47 magazines, 24 rounds of 7.62mm, three motorcycles, one machete, two handsets and some charms.

He said: “In continuation of the onslaught against bandits and other criminal elements terrorising the North Western part of the country, troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army operating in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State has conducted clearance operation along road Kanti-Tantatu in Kubusu forest and Kaso hills general area in Kaduna State to deprive bandits and criminals freedom of action to create an enabling environment for economic activities and legitimate businesses to strive.

“During the operation which lasted several hours, troops dealt a heavy blow on the criminals, neutralising five bandits as well as capturing four AK 47 rifles, six AK 47 magazines and 24 rounds of 7.62mm.

“Others include three motorcycles, one matchet, two handsets and some charms.

“The General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Punch Major General Taoreed Lagbaja has expressed satisfaction in the conduct of troops and commended their commitment and resilience during the operation.

“He also urged all law-abiding citizens to continue to support the troops and other security agencies with credible and actionable information that will assist in the fight against the criminal elements.”