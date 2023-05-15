Slapping of Policeman: Seun Kuti engages Falana, set to report to police

Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, has engaged the services of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, over his invitation by the hierarchy of the police for slapping a policeman.

The Eagle Online recalls that he was on Friday caught on camera slapping a policeman on Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos.

Confirming that Kuti had engaged him, Falana also revealed to The PUNCH that the Afrobeat musician will honour the invitation of the police on Monday (today).

Falana told The PUNCH: “I am his (Seun Kuti’s) lawyer and he has briefed me.

“He certainly has evidence.

“This is not the first time he is dealing with the police.

“He (Seun) is going to report himself to the police tomorrow (Monday) morning.

“There is no problem at all.”

—