Six Labour Party State Assembly members defect to PDP in Enugu

In a significant turn of event, six members of Labour Party, LP, in Enugu State House of Assembly on Thursday defected to People’s Democratic Party, PDP, during plenary.

The decamped members were; the chief whip, member representing Igbo-Eze North constituency 1 in Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon Ejike Ezeh, Member representing Nsukka East, Pius Onyekachi Ezugwu, Deputy chief whip, member representing, Enugu South Rural.

Others are Princess Obiajulu Ugwu, member representing Oji River, Osita Eze, member representing Igbo-Etiti West, Engr. William Amuka and member representing Enugu North Urban, Johnson Ani.

As a result of this development, the LP has now become a minority with six members while PDP is now the majority with 18 house members.