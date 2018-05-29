Sit-at-Home: Police insist IPOB a proscribed organisation

Haruna said: “The attention of Anambra State Police Command has been drawn to a media publication that claims that “no fewer than 2,000 members of ‘outlawed’ Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) took to the streets and roads of Onitsha in Anambra State on peaceful march to sensitise the public on the sit- at- home order it declared on May 30.

The Anambra State Police Command has urged the people of the State to ignore the sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra, saying the group remains proscribed.

The spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Haruna Mohammed, made the position known in a statement.

Haruna said: “The attention of Anambra State Police Command has been drawn to a media publication that claims that “no fewer than 2,000 members of ‘outlawed’ Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) took to the streets and roads of Onitsha in Anambra State on peaceful march to sensitise the public on the sit- at- home order it declared on May 30.

“The publication is not only fictitious but also mischievously orchestrated by those elements who are not happy with the prevailing peace in the State which the Police and other Law enforcement agencies are working tirelessly to maintain.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is still a proscribed organisation hence all its activities remains illegal.

“The Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command CP Garba Baba Umar Psc once again enjoined all the good people of the State to disregard alleged calls by any group urging them to sit at home on the 30/5/2018 and go about their lawful businesses.

“The CP further assured the Public that adequate security arrangements have been put in place by combined Security forces in the State to proactively nip in the bud any threat emanating from such groups.

“Finally, the Command will therefore not hesitate to deal decisively with and in accordance with the law any individual or groups under any guise that will disrupt Public Peace in the State.”