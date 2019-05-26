The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has cautioned Corps members to avoid embarking on unauthorised journeys during the service year.

Ibrahim spoke to a group of Corps members who attended the official coronation and presentation of Staff of Office to the 12th Emir of Nasarawa, Alhaji Ibrahim Usman Jibril, on May 25, 2019 in Nasarawa town of Nasarawa State.

He decried the lackadaisical attitude of some members of the service corps, saying: “My dear children in the national service, it has become worrisome that some of you embark on journeys, which ordinarily you should not engage in.

“This is to prevent avoidable accident and death during service.”

The one-time Commandant, Command Secondary School, Suleja, Niger State and Registrar, Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno State charged the Corps members to take their personal security with utmost concern.

He said: “Do not leave your places of primary assignment or your residence without informing your colleagues about your whereabouts and endeavour to let your friends know where you are at every point in time.

“NYSC has given you printed documents that contain the names and contact of all security agencies within your Local Government of service.

“Please get in touch with any of the agencies in case of any challenge.

“On our part, we shall continue to make your welfare sacrosanct.”

The Director-General, who once served as Military Assistant to past Director-Generals between 1996 and 1999, said that NYSC will henceforth take drastic measures against any erring and recalcitrant corps members who flout the rules and regulations in line with the NYSC Bye-Law.