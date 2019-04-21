Music lovers were thrilled with scintillating and energetic performances from top-notch music artists and DJs at the sixth edition of Gidifest, the biggest one-day music festival in Nigeria.

Gidifest, which was aimed at promoting Lagos as an entertainment destination of first choice, showcased actions that captivated music fans and lived up to its expectation.

The event, which took place from late Saturday till early Easter Sunday at Landmark beach-front, Victoria Island, Lagos, was headlined by Shina Peters, Patoranking, Teniola, Wande Coal and a host of other entertainers.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Peters entertained his audience with his energetic and evergreen “Afrojuju” trademark dance.

It got the whole crowd singing along with Peters and dancing to the old-school tune.

Also, Patoranking, Teniola, Wande Coal were at their best as they gave the crowd a breathtaking show and a value for their money.

Also part of the performers were Niniola, DJ Cuppy, DJ Neptune, DJ Obi and the host, Shody.

NAN also reports that in a bid to support the established and popular acts, the organisers also introduced: “NextGen.”

The organisers explained that “NextGen” is the stage which was designed to raise the next generation of Nigeria’s raw and talented artists.

Performing on stage under this group were acts such as: Zlatan Ibile, Blaqbonez, Boogey, Dami Oniru, Goodgirl LA, Mo Believe, Organya, Oladapo and Andre Music.

Oniru, who was part of the “NextGen” performing acts, commended the initiative for inviting up-and-coming artistes to exhibit their talents at the festival.

Oniru said: “This is a major stage for us, the next generation, to come show our talents, which is a privilege for me and my team.

“I gave my best performance and I am positive that from this point, it will skyrocket bigger to greater platforms in my career.”

NAN also reports that the highlights of the event included the display of carefully curated art pieces and live sketching by incredible Nigerian illustrators, aimed at promoting the Nigerian cultural values.

NAN also observed that the fans were spoilt with choice foods and drinks as there was a range of appetising delights from various vendors and also exciting games to play.

“What other way to celebrate the Easter break that a gidi-festival experience,” said Fatima Okorie, a law student from the University of Lagos.

Okorie added: “This is my first time of attending an event like this and it has been fun all the way.

“The beachfront view and fresh air make everything perfect.

“I don’t want to leave here.

“I feel alive.”