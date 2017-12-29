Sevilla appoint former AC Milan coach

Sevilla has announced the appointment of Vincenzo Montella to succeed Eduardo Berizzo as head coach.

The La Liga side have reached a “principle agreement” on a one-and-a-half-year contract with the former AC Milan manager.

Montella had been out of a job for just over a month after he was sacked by the Rossoneri on November 27 with the club then seventh in the Serie A table.

Sevilla, meanwhile, dismissed Berizzo – who had recently returned from prostrate cancer surgery – with the club fifth in La Liga and in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Montella is still technically on gardening leave and contracted to Milan, but providing his severance negotiations go smoothly, the 43-year-old will sign his contract on Friday and take charge of first-team operations on Saturday.

The Italian’s first match in charge will be in the Copa del Rey at Cadiz on January 3, before making his league debut three days later at home to rivals Real Betis.