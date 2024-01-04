Seven-a-Side: Tinubu’s Minister scores four goals in 25 minutes

The Minister of Works, Chief David Umahi, on Wednesday, scored four goals within 25 minutes of a 7–A-Side exhibition game played on the mini pitch of his Abakaliki, Ebonyi State residence.

The Eagle Online recalls that the Minister was appointed by President Bola Tinubu after his election into the Senate.

Umahi, the immediate past Governor of Ebonyi State, was introduced in the second half of the game and played as a left decoy right winger reminiscent of Samuel Chukwueze’s forays at club and country.

The Minister exhibited unbelievable dribbling skills, knack for goals and fitness, playing the entire second half, which lasted more than 45 minutes.

The appreciable crowd, which watched the encounter, hailed the Minister’s imperious skills, dubbing him “David Messi” in the process.

Charles Akpuenika, former Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports, praised Umahi for organising the exhibition game.

Akpuenika said: “He is our father and we always cherish the way he brings us together whenever he is around.

“The Minister leads by example as he dropped his official paraphernalia to join us on the field.”

He noted that Umahi has instructed that such games be organised in his honour even in his absence.

The former Commissioner added: “We will organise the games every Saturday on the pitch as he pledged to participate anytime he is in Abakaliki.”

Cletus Ofoke, former Ebonyi State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, said Umahi has set the pace for the physical conditioning of those around him.

“The Minister played to the astonishment of all and gave credence to the adage that an old woman does not grow old on the dance she is accustomed-to,” Ofoke said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the ex-governor’s side defeated its opponent 6-3.