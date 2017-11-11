Settle your rifts, save music career, Kennis Music advises P-Square

Kenny Ogungbe, the Chief Executive Officer, Kennis Music, on Saturday advised the P-Square to urgently resolve their differences, saying the raging rift could ruin their music careers.

Ogungbe gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on the sidelines of the All Africa Music Awards 2017 in Lagos.

NAN reports that news was rife on the breakup of the two music stars, 35-year-old identical twin brothers, Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye, after irreconcilable differences.

Ogungbe said: “The fighting between the P-Square will not bring out anything good; they are brothers and have produced over 100 songs, but they are fighting, it is going to affect their music.

“I don’t care about what anybody says it is a bad development for them; they should settle whatever they have against each other.

“Most Nigerian musicians are very pompous and have no respect; they derive pleasure in fighting which always lead to their downfall.

“For me, I want all Nigerian musicians to be successful, that is what I want and pray for. They should succeed.’’

Ogungbe said that Nigerian musicians should do more to be heard and be reckoned with in the international community.

He said: “The way I want Nigeria music to go is the same way you want Nigeria music to go. I want it to progress and beautiful.

“I want more artists to make more money, so that we can have successful artists; that’s my prayer for Nigeria music industry.

“Most Nigeria musicians making waves now are not better than those in the remote, but they must do more to be heard.

“For me as a producer, I will pick those I know that can make wave and elevate me competitively, because there is a lot of competitiveness in the industry now.’’

Ogungbe also advised the upcoming artists to be patient and learn the rope before they shot themselves into limelight, adding that there were lots of improvements in the music industry.

He said: “Everybody is an upcoming artist. I don’t know what to say when you refer to yourself as an upcoming artist, you need patience.

“There is a lot of improvement in the industry that makes people to want to join the industry and the industry needs money.

“Our artists need to learn the ropes and not just wake up in the industry to sing; they need money, at least money to record their products.

“The best music will be heard, the best person will be heard; even some people up there, you will see that there are many things happening.’’

The twins brothers came to limelight in 2001 after they won the “Grab Da Mic Competition and since then have not looked back churning out back-to-back hit songs.

The duet singers and dancers equally released hit song “Get squared’’ in 2005 which topped number one position of the MTV Base Chart for four consecutive weeks.

They also dropped another hit song “Game Over’’ which was claimed to have sold about eight million copies worldwide.