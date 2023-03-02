Sergeant shoots lover to death, turns gun on self

A police sergeant, Olalere Michael, attached to 15 PMF, Ilorin, Kwara State, has killed himself after shooting a lady believed to be his lover to death.

The Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Superintendent of Police, Okasanmi Ajayi, however, said it was not yet clear if the murdered woman was a lover to the sergeant.

The image maker confirmed that the sergeant went to Chapel of Redemption, Agba Dam housing estate in Ilorin, shot the woman to death and then shot himself in the head.

Ajayi explained: “At about 08:05 am of March 2, 2023, information reached the command that a man in police uniform later identified by his uniform and name tag as F/NO 497093, Sergeant Olalere Michael, later known to be attached to 15 PMF, Ilorin went to Chapel of Redemption Agba Dam Housing Estate in Ilorin and shot and killed a yet-to-be-identified lady, then shot himself in the head and died

“Immediately after the information got to the command, the Commissioner of Police for Kwara State, CP Paul Odama, dispatched a team of policemen and detectives to the scene, where the corpses were recovered and deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, where the bodies were certified dead

“The command wishes to state clearly that the deadly incident was an aftermath of love gone sour and that it has nothing to do with police brutality.

“Meanwhile, investigation of this unfortunate incident is in progress, and the report of the investigation will be made public as soon as it is ready.”