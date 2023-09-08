Senator Katung condemns attack on Kaduna Catholic Parish residence

Senator Sunday Katung (PDP-Kaduna South) has condemned the attack on the residence of the Catholic Priest in Fadan Kamanton, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Recall that gunmen invaded the residence of the parish priest, Rev.Fr. Emmanuel Okolo Thursday night and set the entire Rectory ablaze, burning to death a seminarian, Na’aman Danladi.

In a statement issued Friday, Katung noted that such barbaric acts should never be allowed to continue.

He called on security agencies to carry out a one-month intensive operation on the forests in and around Southern Kaduna to decimate the bandits.

The lawmaker offered condolences to the family of the deceased and the entire Catholic Community in the area.

READ ALSO:

“I am saddened by this news. It is even more sad that evil has once again visited our peaceful community.

“I unequivocally condemn this horrific terrorist attack that claimed the life of our young seminarian.

“Terrorism and violence against innocent citizens should never be justified nor be a part of our daily happening .

“Such a cowardly and callous attack on our communities must not be allowed to continue.

“My thoughts are with the victims’ family, friends, and the entire catholic community in Kaduna South Senatorial District.

“The resurgence of terrorism on the Kaduna-Kachia Road by bandits is a direct affront on the federal government and in particular the security agencies.

“And this is the time to take the fight to the bandits and kidnappers,” he added