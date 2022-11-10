Senator Adeyeye visits Governor Oyebanji, pledges support

A former Minister of State for Works, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, has assured Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, of his support and cooperation to enable him deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the State.

Prince Adeyeye made the pledge during a courtesy visit to Oyebanji on Thursday in his office in Ado-Ekiti.

He described the Governor as a true Ekiti person with vast experience in governance.

He also described as lauded the actions of the Governor in his early days in office.

Adeyeye, a former governorship aspirant in the state, also enjoined Ekiti people to cooperate with Oyebanji in the interest of the development of the State, noting that he had started well judging from the steps he had taken in his drive to reposition the state for greater heights.

He said: “My call is to the people of Ekiti state to support Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

“He is the one that God has chosen for this time and all of us in politics are working towards the development and progress of Ekiti State.

“So, he is at the helm of affairs at this moment.

“I will enjoin all Ekiti people to please cooperate with him to move this state forward.”

Oyebanji revealed that he had always studied Adeyeye as a political mentor with enviable commitment to the advancement of the course of the common Ekiti people.

The Governor promised to continue to seek his advice and other of well-meaning Ekiti leaders on the best way to develop the State.

Oyebanji also commiserated with Prince Adeyeye over the demise of his friend and late Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Funminiyi Afuye.

He said: “One thing I know about Senator Adeyeye is that he may like me, but if I don’t do well, he will call me and tell me.

“So they are putting me on my toes and I will continue to do the right things to ensure the advancement of our state.

“He is my political leader and he has been a mentor for years.

“Unknown to a lot of people, Senator Adeyeye has been someone I had been under-studying politically and I have learnt a lot from him.

“He is committed to the development of the state and anything that will lead to the advancement and the course of the common people, you’ll find him there.”





