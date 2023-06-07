Senate stands down bill on National Water Resources for concurrence

The Senate on Tuesday at plenary stood down consideration of the National Water Resources Bill, 2023 when the bill was listed for concurrence.

The standing down of the bill followed the adoption of a point of order by Senator Gabriel Suswam (PDP-Benue) and supported by Senator James Manager (PDP-Delta)

Suswan cited order 85 of the Senate Rules that provided that senators must be availed of details of provisions of any bill listed for concurrence.

Manager, in his contributions, emphasised the need for full disclosure of details of the bill, saying that the bill as presented only made provision for the title.

It would be recalled that the House of Representatives had passed the bill in 2020 amidst concerns on its intent and purpose.