Senate set to resume 

The Senate is scheduled to resume sitting Tuesday after the Eid-el Kabir holiday.

When it resumes, the upper chamber majority and minority leaders are expected to emerge.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), with the largest number of members, is expected to produce the majority leader, while the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will produce the minority leader.

In all, APC has 59 Senators; PDP 36; Labour Party (LP) eight; Social Democratic Party (SDP) two; New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) two; Young Peoples Party (YPP) one and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) one.

This shows that seven political parties make up the membership of the 10th Senate, with 50 as opposition members.

The ruling APC and the minority caucus are also expected to fill the vacant eight principal positions.

While APC is expected to produce the majority leader, deputy majority leader, chief whip and deputy chief whip, the four principal positions reserved for the minority caucus are minority leader, deputy minority leader, minority whip and deputy minority whip.

PDP, being the major opposition party, is expected to produce the minority leader, deputy leader, minority whip and deputy minority whip.

Nominations for the positions are purely the affairs of political parties with the majority of seats in the senate.

The major contenders for the Senate Majority Leader’s seat include: Senators Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti) and Mohammed Alli Ndume (APC-Borno).

The duo were among the arrowheads of Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s campaign for the senate presidency.

Ndume served as the director-general of Akpabio’s campaign committee, while Bamidele was the deputy.

Also, Senators Adamu Aliero (PDP-Kebbi) and Aminu Tambuwal (PDP-Sokoto) are contenders for the minority leader seat.