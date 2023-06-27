APC announces NEC, NC meetings

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has slated its National Caucus (NC) and the National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings for next month.

The two meetings slated for July 10 and 11 are holding over a month after the inauguration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shetimma.

The last NEC meeting of the party was held on April 22, 2022.

The notice of the meeting was signed by the National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the notice, the National Caucus meeting called by the National Working Committee (NWC) under Article 12.5 of the party’s constitution will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 6 pm at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting is slated to be held on Tuesday the 11th of July, 2023 by 11 am promptly at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The convention of the NEC meeting is under Article 25.2(i) of the party constitution.