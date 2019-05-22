The Northeast Support Group has appealed to Northeast senators to support Sen. Ahmed Lawan as the next Senate President.

Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad, the National Chairman of the group, made the plea at a meeting of state coordinators of the group in Bauchi on Wednesday.

Muhammad said: “If experience is what is required to be senate president, Lawan is the best man for the job among all his contenders.

“Senator Lawan is the most senior and serving lawmaker, having been in the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2007 and Senate from 2007 to date. This makes him more qualified to be president of the 9th Senate.’’

He gave an assurance that based on Lawan’s good rapport and cordial relationship with other legislators and the executives, there would be harmony.

He said: “This will pave way for development in the country under Lawan’s senate presidency.”

He said the group after due consultation with stakeholders in the Northeast states, had chosen Lawan as the most experienced and coordinated to steer the mantle of leadership in the Senate.

He said: “Although there are other APC senators vying for the seat, Ahmed Lawan is the most loyal to the party, who will not sabotage the development agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.’’

Muhammad said with Lawan as Senate President, passage of budget would not be delayed.

He said: “In the past, it took the National Assembly a long time to pass budgets which delayed execution of capital projects in the country.

“Senator Lawan has promised that if elected as senate president, budgets will be passed into law within a maximum of two months.’’

Muhammad noted that the group had written letters to be delivered to all elected APC senators to canvass support for Lawan in all the three geo-political zones of the country.