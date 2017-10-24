Sen. Abaribe to FG: I don’t know where Kanu is

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has told the Federal Government that the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, is not in his custody.

Abaribe said this on Tuesday.

The Federal Government had in response to an application by Abaribe seeking to withdraw as one of the sureties of Kanu, described the application as belated, saying Kanu is in his custody.

But on Tuesday Abaribe told The Punch via a text message in response to a question on whether Kanu was actually in his custody: “I don’t know where he is.

“But that is a question that will be resolved by the suit we have instituted.”