Security: NAMA to begin upgrade of surveillance systems

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, said it has received approval from President Bola Tinubu to upgrade its surveillance systems.

Managing Director of NAMA, Engr Ahmed Farouk, disclosed this in Abuja while receiving a delegation from the Nigerian Air Force, NAF.

According to him, some critical staff of the agency would visit Spain to inspect the facilities and engage technology solution providers.

Farouk added that the NAF remained a valuable friend of the agency with regard to the safety and security of the country’s airspace.

He recalled that the collaboration between the two agencies over time had been critical to the sustenance of airspace safety and security in Nigeria.

“NAMA handles civil operations, while the Air Force oversees security. Our close collaboration is vital for maintaining a safe and secure airspace,” he asserted.

In his remarks, the leader of the NAF delegation, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Abdulkadir, said the NAF had recently enhanced its capabilities to secure the nation’s airspace with new platforms designed for national air defense and stationed with the Air Defense Group in Makurdi.

Abdulkadir stressed that the NAF had also completed its day training and was close to finishing night training, which would enable rapid response and interception of any intruders in the Nigerian airspace.

He added that improved collaboration and partnership between NAMA and the NAF would sustain the current security and safety in the nation’s airspace.

Abdulkadir described NAMA and NAF as “twin children of the same mother”, saying NAF’s responsibility for airspace security complements NAMA’s role in airspace management.