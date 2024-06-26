Dangote Group reacts to fire incident, says no cause for alarm

Reacting to news reports of a fire outbreak at its refinery, Dangote Group has assured that there is no cause for alarm.
The Chief Corporate Communications Officer of Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina gave this assurance in a statement sent to Vanguard on Wednesday.
According to Chiejina, the fire has been contained and there is no cause for alarm.
The statement reads: “We have swiftly contained a minor fire incident at our effluent treatment plant (ETP) today, Wednesday, 26th of June.
“There is no cause for alarm as the refinery is operating normally, and there are no recorded injuries or bodily harm to any of our staff on duty.”