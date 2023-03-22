Secondary school students sent to prison for gang raping colleague

A Family Court sitting in Iyaganku on Tuesday ordered that four students of Eleyele Secondary School, Eleyele, Ibadan, Oyo State be remanded for allegedly raping a female colleague, who was mentally challenged.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the defendants, who are minors, were dragged to the court by the police.

They were charged with conspiracy and unlawful sexual intercourse.

The Chief Magistrate, Sumbo Adetuyibi, did not take their plea due to lack of jurisdiction.

Adetuyibi ordered that they should be remanded in Abolongo Correctional facility if the juvenile correctional facility at Ijokodo, Ibadan does not accept them.

She adjourned the matter until May 11, 2023 for mention.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Folake Ewe, told the court that the students allegedly conspired to commit the offence.

Ewe said the minors, between January and March 15, 2023 defiled a 16-year-old female colleague, who was mentally challenged.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 516 of the Criminal Code and section 34 of the Oyo State Child Rights Law 2006.