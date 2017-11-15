School feeding: Zamfara spends N3.6b annually — Official

The Zamfara State Government says it spends N3.6 billion yearly on the feeding of 180,000 students in public secondary schools across the state.

Alhaji Atiku Maradun, the Executive Secretary, Zamfara State Feeding Agency, disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday in his office.

Maradun said the 180,000 students were drawn from 216 boarding and day secondary schools.

He said the programme was introduced by former Governor Ahmed Sani and sustained by his successor, Governor Mamuda Shinkafi, and the present administration of Governor Abdulaziz Yari.

The executive secretary said it was introduced to encourage school enrolment, especially from less privileged homes, adding that the agency had set up three standing committees to monitor the programme.

According to Maradun, each committee is being headed by a commissioner in the agency, who oversees one senatorial district in the state.