Sanwo-Olu tasks Executive, Legislature on Blue Economy

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on the Executive and Legislature to develop the blue economy in Nigeria by paying greater attention to the sector.

He spoke in Lagos on Tuesday during a visit by members of the Senate Committee on Marine Transportation.

During the visit led by the Committee Chairman, Senator Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni, at Lagos House, Marina, Governor Sanwo-Olu said all hands must be on deck to aggressively reduce bottlenecks for businesses to thrive in Lagos State, especially in the blue economy sector.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the visit of members of the Senate Committee on Marine Transportation to Lagos State for oversight functions is apt and strategic.

He therefore urged them to make adequate recommendations and suggestions to the larger body of the Red Chamber on how to move the country forward through the blue economy.

He said: “First is to thank Mr. President (Bola Tinubu) for creating a new ministry called the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and the National Assembly has taken the right direction by setting up a proper committee to do oversight function in this very important national assignment.

“We know how the blue economy is transforming the indices of economic development and both the executive and legislature need to support this area such that our economic activities can better be developed, supervised and monitored.

“We need to aggressively reduce bottlenecks of businesses all around facilities and Lagos so that businesses can thrive; they can do well, generate desired revenue to keep people in employment, pay their taxes and create wealth for themselves, families and the nation in general.

“Lagos is happy that there is a whole team that is looking at the blue economy sector and we believe that when we work together, not only the sector will benefit but the entire economy itself will benefit tremendously from all the engagements.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu also commended the President Bola Tinubu-led administration for giving prompt attention to all the bridges that lead to various ports in Lagos State.

Speaking earlier, Senator Eshinlokun-Sanni said Lagos is critical to the blue economy, noting that the Senate Committee on Marine Transportation is visiting Lagos State because 70 percent of the activities in the sector take place there.

He said some of the challenges to the growth and development of the blue economy in Nigeria like non-state actors, illegal collectors and ocean surge issues should be addressed immediately.

