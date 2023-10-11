Gov. Adeleke to Bayelsans: Don’t change a winning team

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has tasked Bayelsans not to change a winning and performing team as represented by Governor Douye Diri at the November 11, 2023 governorship election.

He spoke on Tuesday when he commissioned the Elebele-AIT Road on the outskirts of Yenagoa, the state capital.

Adeleke said the Diri administration has performed creditably well as attested to by several completed projects across the state.

He said: “Bayelsans, you have a performing team, a miracle administration with a miracle Governor,” and then asked: “Will you change a winning team?”

The answer from the crowd at the commissioning was thunderous: “No.”

READ ALSO:

Death Penalty: Seven Nigerians executed — ASF France

Tinubu celebrates Methodist Prelate Emeritus Makinde at 80

Ifon, Ilobu Communal Clash: Osun reduces 24-hour curfew

Adeleke then went further: “In a football match, when the team is doing well, the coach won’t tamper with players.

“Come November 11, vote for continuity, vote for prosperity.

“I can see you are all happy.

“I was at the eighth year remembrance programme of the late first Executive Governor of Bayelsa State, D.S.P. Alamieyeseigha.

“I saw how happy you are with your Governor.

“I see the continuity of prosperity.

“I see a re-elected Governor Diri.”

Speaking earlier, Diri said he has completed several road projects inherited from the previous administration in addition to new ones.