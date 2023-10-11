Tinubu celebrates Methodist Prelate Emeritus Makinde at 80

President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr. Sunday Ola Makinde, on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Ngelale said: “The President joins the Makinde family, friends, and the Christian community in celebrating a man of unwavering faith, whose ministry has been characterised by a profound commitment to advancing the values of love, selflessness, and social justice, which are so deeply embedded in the teachings of Jesus Christ.

READ ALSO:

I almost suffered heart attack over news on Gowon’s death – Clark

Death Penalty: Seven Nigerians executed — ASF France

2023 NECO: 61% candidates score five credits in English, Mathematics, others

“The Nigerian leader recalled that as a former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and leader of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Prelate Makinde, under the guidance of divine wisdom, contributed greatly to the spiritual growth of Christians under his care and also achieved remarkable milestones in promoting unity within the body of believers, even as he advanced inter-faith dialogue between Nigerians of all faiths.

“President Tinubu commends Prelate Emeritus Makinde for his unfailing devotion to the Church, as well as his commitment to the progress and unity of the nation.

“He further acknowledges the wise counsel that the beloved celebrant has provided to those in authority, in addition to his fervent prayers for the country.

“As family members, friends and members of the Christian community gather today in reverence and gratitude to God in celebration of this distinguished man of faith, President Tinubu prays that Prelate Emeritus Makinde’s ministry will continue to be a blessing to those in need of pastoral care and support, and to the entire nation.”