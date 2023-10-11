I almost suffered heart attack over news on Gowon’s death – Clark

A former Minister of Information in the administration of General Yakubu Gowon, Edwin Clark, has said he almost suffered a heart attack when the fake news on his death filtered in on Monday.

The leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum made this known on Tuesday in his reaction to the news on Gowon’s death.

Clark said: “The social media, yesterday, almost caused an attack in me when they announced that General Yakubu Gowon was gone.

“I had a breakdown only to discover that it was not true when General Gowon phoned to say that: ‘I’m still alive, I’m still enjoying this country. And the position I am.’

“So what am I saying?

“Let us build up a country where people from an aspect of the country are not subjugated to the position of second class citizens.”

The Eagle Online recalls that it was the immediate past Chairman of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities and former Vice-Chancellor of the Niger Delta University, Emeritus Professor Samuel Gowon Edoumiekumor, a professor of economics and social scientist, who died.

Edoumiekumor died on October 7, 2023 in Lagos at the age of 53.

He was said to have died from complications related to lung cancer.