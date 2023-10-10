Eden Hazard announces retirement at 32

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from football at the age of 32.



Hazard joined Los Blancos from Chelsea for £89m in the summer of 2019, but he endured a frustrating injury-hit spell with the Spanish giants and was unable to reach the heights expected.



Despite winning one Champions League, one Club World Cup, one European Super Cup, two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups, Hazard was reduced to just 76 appearances across all competitions during his four-year spell with Real Madrid, scoring only seven goals.



The Belgian winger was released by Los Blancos this summer after having his contract mutually terminated a year before it was due to expire, and he was linked with numerous clubs across the globe for a number of months.



However, Hazard has decided to call time on his illustrious career and is excited to enjoy “new experiences” in the future.



“You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time,” Hazard wrote on Instagram.



“After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer.



“I was able to realise my dream, I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world.

“During my career I was lucky to meet great managers, coaches and teammates – thank you to everyone for these great times, I will miss you all.



“I also want to thank the clubs I have played for: LOSC, Chelsea and Real Madrid; and thank the RBFA for my Belgian Selection.



“A special thank you to my family, my friends, my advisors and the people who have been close to me in good times and bad.



“Finally, a huge thank you to you, my fans, who have followed me for all these years and for your encouragement everywhere I have played.



“Now is the time to enjoy my loved ones and have new experiences. See you off the field soon my friends. #onestensemble.”



Before joining Real Madrid, Hazard enjoyed an exceptional seven-year stay at Chelsea where he scored 110 goals and registered 92 assists in 352 appearances across all tournaments.



Hazard won two Premier League titles with the Blues and is one of only four players in the division’s history – along with Thierry Henry, Matt Le Tissier and Eric Cantona – to have ever scored at least 15 goals and provided at least 15 assists in a single season, recording 16 goals and 15 assists in 2018-19.



The winger won the Premier League and PFA Players’ of the Year awards in 2014-15 after steering Chelsea to the top-flight title, and he also won Chelsea’s Player of the Year award on four occasions.



Hazard also lifted one FA Cup, one EFL Cup and two Europa League titles during his legendary career at Chelsea that began in 2012 when he joined from French club Lille.



The La Louviere-born winger began his professional career with Lille after joining the club’s academy in 2005 and he went on to make 194 senior appearances in all competitions, scoring 50 goals and providing 53 assists.



Hazard was a standout performer in Lille’s 2010-11 Ligue 1 title-winning campaign, scoring seven goals and registering 12 assists, before moving to Chelsea two years later for around £32m.



At international level, Hazard is Belgium’s fourth-most capped player of all time having made 126 appearances, and he is their second all-time leading scorer with 33 goals, only behind Romelu Lukaku with 77 goals.



Hazard, who retired from the national team in December 2022, featured at three World Cups – scoring three goals at the 2018 tournament when Belgium finished third – and two European Championships, and he captained his nation 56 times in total.