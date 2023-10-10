Arsenal ‘optimistic Saka could return against Chelsea’

Arsenal have reportedly expressed optimism about restoring Bukayo Saka to full fitness for the upcoming London derby against Chelsea.



Saka sustained a muscle injury during Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League loss to RC Lens last week.



The England international was not risked over the weekend against Manchester City and also withdrew from the national squad following an assessment by FA medics on Monday.



However, according to the Evening Standard, there is a sense of optimism that Gunners fans may see the return of Saka for their trip to Stamford Bridge, with the club mapping out a training plan in an attempt to ensure that the 22-year-old is ready in time for the crucial encounter following the international break.

The report adds that having returned to London Colney, Saka is scheduled to undergo rehabilitation sessions at the club’s training centre throughout the week, followed by a weekend off.



The decision on his return to training next Monday will be made thereafter, though both the club and player have expressed optimism about his potential comeback against Chelsea.



Leandro Trossard and William Saliba, who withdrew from international duty with Belgium and France respectively due to injuries, will be joining the England international at Arsenal this week.



Gareth Southgate, meanwhile, has opted not to call up a replacement in the absence of Saka, with the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Raheem Sterling being overlooked.