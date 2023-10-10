Atiku: Why my SSCE certificate has a different name

Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has explained that he used the name ‘Sadiq Abubakar’ to sit for his final senior school certificate examinations (SSCE).

Atiku made the clarification on Tuesday in the wake of alleged discrepancies trailing his SSCE bearing ‘Sadiq Abubakar’ as against his other credentials.

The allegation is coming on the heels of the certificate saga of President Bola Tinubu which was recently released by the Chicago State University (CSU) in the United States to the former Vice President.

READ ALSO:

International Friendly: FIFA appoint referees for Eagles, Mozambique game

Arsenal ‘optimistic Saka could return against Chelsea’

Eden Hazard announces retirement at 32

According to Dele Momodu, the spokesperson to Atiku during campaign, some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in defence of Tinubu’s credentials, accused Atiku of forging his certificate.

Reacting on his X account, Momodu said on Tuesday, that Atiku swore an affidavit after passing his examinations that he wrote the examination with the name.

Momodu wrote, “The APC busybodies have been bombarding me with allegations of forgery against my Principal, ALHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKAR (GCON), which I immediately forwarded to him and here is his copious response: ‘Yes I used Sadiq Abubakar to sit for my WAEC and after passing my exams I went to swear an affidavit to say I am the same person as ATIKU Abubakar. I went to ABU as Atiku Abubakar and passed my Exams as Atiku Abubakar. Interviewed as Atiku Abubakar by the Federal Civil Service Commission and hired into the Customs Service as Atiku Abubakar. So where is forgery there?’ – ATIKU ABUBAKAR

“CAN THE APC social media bullies forward the deluge of questions in circulation to their boss and get instant and direct response… I SALUTE ALHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKAR.”