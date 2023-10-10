International Friendly: FIFA appoint referees for Eagles, Mozambique game



World ruling body, FIFA has appointed officials for next Monday’s senior international friendly match between Nigeria and Mozambique in Portugal.



Portuguese official Miguel Nogueira will serve as match referee while compatriots Paulo Bras, Ana Loide and Bruno Viera will work as assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2 and fourth official respectively.



The encounter at the Estadio Municipal de Portimão next week Friday will be the fifth for both countries at senior level.

In a friendly match, the Super Eagles edged the Mambas by the odd goal in Maputo, before two memorable clashes in 2009, in the race to the 2010 FIFA World Cup finals in South Africa. In Maputo, both teams settled for a scoreless draw, and in Abuja in October 2009, it was heading for the same scoreline before Obinna Nsofor headed powerfully into the net for the three points to save Nigeria’s blushes. A draw that evening would have automatically eliminated Nigeria from the race.



When both teams faced off at the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations in Angola in 2010, in the group phase, the Super Eagles thrashed the Mambas 3-0 in the city of Lubango.



Monday’s encounter in Portugal will start at 4pm Portugal time (same time as in Nigeria).



The Eagles are expected to start arriving at their Penina Hotel and Resort, Portimao on Tuesday, with a first friendly against the Green Falcons of Saudi Arabia coming up on Friday.