Sanwo-Olu mourns Anglican Archbishop, Olumakaiye, describes death as personal loss

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed sadness over the passing of the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most. Rev. (Dr.) Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye.

Olumakaiye, the Lord Bishop and Missioner, Diocese of Lagos, died on Sunday after a brief illness at 53. He was the first Bishop of Osun North East in 2009 before being transferred to the Diocese of Lagos in 2018.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile on Monday, said the death of Bishop Olumakaiye was a great loss not only to the Anglican Communion but the Diocese of Lagos and the entire Lagos State.

“In fact, Bishop Olumakaiye’s death is a personal loss to me”, Sanwo-Olu said.

The Governor also commiserated with the Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most. Revd Henry Ndukuba, bishops, clergies and the laity over the demise of the Bishop of Diocese of Lagos.

He urged the deceased family, especially the widow, Prof. Motunrayo Olumakaiye, friends, clergymen and entire members of the Diocese of Lagos and Province of Lagos to take the death of Archbishop Olumakaiye in good faith.

“On behalf of the State Government, good people of Lagos State, and my adorable wife, I sympathise with the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) on the demise of the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos, who was also the Lord Bishop and Missioner of the Diocese of Lagos, Most. Rev. (Dr.) Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye.

“The death of Archbishop Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye, who I have known for many years as a fellow Anglican came to me as a rude shock. His death is a great loss to the Anglican Communion, especially the Diocese of Lagos. But we must always take solace in God that our Lord Bishop lived a good life and served humanity passionately.

“He impacted people within and outside the shores of Nigeria positively. He was the first Nigerian priest to preach at Melbourne Church, London. As an evangelist, preacher, and administrator, he served God with all his heart, using his spiritual gift to win souls for God. He was an apostle of God and remained committed to God till his death on Sunday.

“The pastoral and wise counsel of Archbishop Olumakaiye will be sorely missed by his family, the House of Bishop, clergies, and the laity.

“I sympathise with his family, particularly Mama Lagos Diocese, Prof. Motunrayo Olumakaiye, and the entire Anglican Communion members. I pray that God will grant the late Archbishop Olumakaiye eternal rest and grant the family and the church the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”