Sanwo-Olu congratulates Lagos HoS Bode Agoro at 57

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the Head of Service, Olabode Agoro, on his 57th birthday.

Sanwo-Olu praised Agoro in a statement on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile.

In the statement, he described Agoro, who clocks 57 on August 3, as a seasoned administrator.

He said Agoro, as the 22nd Head of Service, is using his managerial skills and intellectual abilities to make Lagos State Civil Service a role model for many states in Nigeria.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also described Agoro as a worthy lieutenant and trusted public servant, wishing him more fruitful years in good health as he continues to render selfless service to the government and people of Lagos State.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government, and people of Lagos State, I wish our hardworking and committed Head of Service, Mr. Olabode Agoro, a happy 57th birthday.

“I pray that God will give the Head of Service strength, grace, and good health as he continues to render service to our dear Lagos State.”

