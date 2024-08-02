IgboMustGo Protest: South-East Senate Caucus wades into controversial report

Serving senators under the aegis of South-East Caucus said their attention has been drawn to the unfortunate and dangerous ethnic profiling of Igbos in the ongoing mass protests across the country.

Speaking against the backdrop of some persons threatening genocide against Igbos in Lagos, the Caucus cautioned that such ethnic profiling is unwarranted and therefore called for immediate investigation and prosecution of instigator of such statement.

They stated their position in a statement issued in Abuja and signed by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and Rt Hon Igariwey Iduma Enwo ( Leader of the South East Senate Caucus of the National Assembly and Leader of the South East Caucus of the House of Representatives, respectively).

“For the record, the Igbo nation, in obedience to the advice of their leaders- Governors, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, parliamentarians and others in the private sector- had taken a reasoned and strategic decision not to participate in the on-going nationwide protests.

“This is evident in the relative calm experienced in the five South Eastern states.

“We are, therefore, surprised and disappointed, that Igbos are still made scapegoats, and targeted as instigators of protests, as shown in several statements (such as the Igbo Must Go hashtag and call by a certain ‘Lagospedia’ X(Twitter) handle) and videos seen online.

“This dangerous ethnic profiling is unwarranted, and must stop. It was such profiling that led to the millions of deaths in Nigeria from the 1950’s to the unfortunate civil war in 1967 to 1970.

“Elsewhere in Africa it led to the genocide in Rwanda and the xenophobia in South Africa.

“Such should not be our fate again in Nigeria.

“We demand therefore that the security agencies bring to book the purveyors of these hate speeches in line with the cybercrimes act and criminal laws of the country.

“We continue to appeal to Igbos across the country to stay away from the protests, and remain law abiding,” the statement partly read.

