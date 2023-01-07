Sanwo-Olu aide mourns death of Femi Adebeshin-Kuti

Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passage of renowned photojournalist and Photo Editor of The Guardian Newspaper, Femi Adebeshin-Kuti.

The Governor’s aide conveyed his feelings on the death of the photojournalist in a statement he issued on Friday.

Akosile described the late Adebeshin-Kuti as a thoroughbred professional who discharged his duty diligently and contributed to the growth and development of journalism in Nigeria, especially in photojournalism.

He also commiserated with the deceased family, friends and colleagues, especially the management and staff of The Guardian Newspaper as well as the Nigerian Union of Journalists and the Photojournalists Association of Nigeria.

He said: “Mr. Femi Adebeshin-Kuti was a diligent and thoroughbred professional. I know him personally and his death was a shock to me but we take solace in the Almighty God that he lived a fulfilled life.

“He contributed his quota to the growth and development of journalism in Nigeria, especially in photojournalism where he rose to the position of Photo Editor of The Guardian Newspapers. He was a thoroughbred professional.

“My personal experience with Mr. Femi Adebeshin-Kuti showed a man that was diligent and committed to his work. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, associates and colleagues. I pray that God will comfort and grant him eternal rest and grant his immediate family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”