Sales rep in court for allegedly stealing from employer

828 828

The Police on Wednesday arraigned a 27-year-old sales representative, Happiness Robson, in Lagos State, for allegedly stealing N303,730 from her employer.

Robson, who resides at Oworonshoki, Lagos State, is charged with stealing.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the one count before an Ogudu Chief Magistrates’ Court.

READ ALSO:

· Tinubu writes Reps, seeks approval of N500b for palliatives

· FIFA ban Ronaldo’s Al Nassr over Leicester City deal for Ahmed Musa

· Drama in court as complainant bursts into tears, begs on behalf of convict

The prosecutor, Insp Donjor Perezi, had told the court that Robson committed the offence in May at Mile 12 Market, Lagos State.

Perezi said that the defendant, who was selling food stuffs for the complainant, Adekemi Ilesanmi, sold goods worth N303,730 and stole the money.

He alleged that the defendant couldn’t give a satisfactory account of the money.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that stealing from one’s employer attracts seven years’ jail term under Section 287(7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, M. O. Tanimola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until July 26 for hearing.