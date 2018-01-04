Russia 2018: Argentina coach to tour Europe 

Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli has embarked on a long tour of Europe to monitor national team players and those on the cusp of selection.

Sampaoli said there are 60 players in contention for a place in Argentina’s final squad for this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

The 57-year-old, who left Buenos Aires for Spain on Tuesday accompanied by his assistant Sebastian Beccacece and fitness coach Jorge Desio, told the local media: “Our first stop will be Barcelona where we will talk with [Javier] Mascherano and Leo [Messi]. We will then go to Seville, Manchester, London, Liverpool and many more places.

“It’s going to be a very long and very extensive tour. We will meet many players and I hope we make the most of it. We want to gain time. I will be talking to coaches of players that we are following, watch the training sessions and speak to players. The idea is to draw conclusions that will be positive with respect to the future.”

Asked if this tour will be crucial when considering the final squad, Sampaoli said: “No, I don’t think so. There will be a lot more events in the future that will determine a list that right now is conformed of 45 to 60 players, but has to be reduced to 23.

“There are going to be players in and out depending on form and injuries. That is what we will consider when making the final evaluation.”

Argentina will face Croatia, Iceland and Nigeria in Group D of the World Cup.