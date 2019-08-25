Andy Ruiz Jr has removed any doubt over his rematch with Anthony Joshua being in Saudi Arabia and vowed to end the Brit’s career with a second successive loss.

The Mexican-American stunned the boxing world in June when he knocked out the former Olympic gold medallist, handing him the first loss of his professional career and wrestling the world titles away from him.

Now the WBO, IBF and WBA world heavyweight champion has publicly declared his excitement to travel to Saudi Arabia, having previously been reluctant to endorse the location, while also revealing his intent to end Joshua’s career with another loss.

“I dethroned the king June 1 and made history becoming the first Mexican-American champion of the world,” wrote Ruiz Jr.

“I’m looking forward to ending his career in the desert. I will show the greatness of Mexican boxing in Saudi Arabia.”

Joshua recently denied any thought of replacing his trainer Rob McCracken on AJ: The Untold Truth.

“Part ways with McCracken? No way. These people don’t understand loyalty,” Joshua said. ”Whoever has that mindset should not bother talking to me, if they have that mindset.

“How could they say that? I’ve worked with two people in boxing – Sean Murphy, my trainer [at Finchley amateur gym]. Then a year-and-a-half later I was up to Sheffield training with Rob McCracken.

“They have built me, aside from boxing, as the man I am today. A father, a family man, a businessman who understands the responsibility of being a young African-British kid. They built that in me.”