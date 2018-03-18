“Friends of mine, they look at me like, ‘what are you talking about?’ I played for fun, for a joke, but in my mind I think that potential started in Manchester, that’s when I started to believe.

Ronaldo: No one can be compared with me

Cristiano Ronaldo says there is nobody in the world with his “talent, dedication or work ethic” and insists no-one can be compared with him.

The Real Madrid superstar is a five-time Ballon d’Or winner and although the debate over whether he or Lionel Messi is better will continue to rage on, Ronaldo believes he is No 1 in plenty of categories.

Speaking in a new Nike advert, Ronaldo said: “In the beginning I was dreaming to be best player in the world.

“Friends of mine, they look at me like, ‘what are you talking about?’ I played for fun, for a joke, but in my mind I think that potential started in Manchester, that’s when I started to believe.

“I don’t see many people with my talent, my dedication, my work, my ethic of football. No-one is going to be compared with me, no-one is going to be Cristiano Ronaldo. You’re going to be yourself, I’m going to be myself.”

Ronaldo has scored 562 goals in 753 career matches, a remarkable return, and has more than one goal a game in his time at Real Madrid.

All that is missing from his trophy room is the World Cup, something which the Portgual legend will be hoping to put right in the summer.