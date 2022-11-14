Ronaldo destroys Ten Hag, Manchester United in stunning interview

Cristiano Ronaldo has torn into Eric Ten Hag, saying he has “no respect” for the Manchester United boss, while also angrily criticising the club in a stunning interview.

Ronaldo, whose future has been shrouded in doubt, made his feelings on the current regime at Old Trafford perfectly clear.

And the interview – given to TV personality and journalist Piers Morgan – will surely fast-track his departure in January.

It will also ensure he will likely never play for the club again.

The veteran Portuguese star has cut a frustrated figure in recent months.

Having pushed to leave over the summer, Ronaldo saw a string of clubs all distance themselves from his signature.

And while TEAMtalk has revealed that a January exit to Sporting Lisbon is a growing possibility, this fiery interview will surely only hasten his departure.

Ronaldo, saying on Morgan Uncensored on TalkTV, feels he is being forced out at Old Trafford.

He also claims he feels like the “black sheep” at Old Trafford.

“Not only the coach, but the other two or three guys around that are around the club,” he said.

Asked if he feels he’s being forced out, he replied: “Honestly, I shouldn’t say that… don’t know… But listen I don’t care, I’m always… People should listen to the truth. Yes, I feel betrayed and I feel that some people don’t want me here, not only this year but last year, too.”

The legendary star has also launched both barrels into Ten Hag.

In the interview, released via The Sun, Ronaldo added: “I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me.

“If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.

Ronaldo has also questioned the direction the club is heading in and claims only Sir Alex Ferguson understands what is happening.

“He knows better than anybody that the club is not on the path they deserve to be,” Ronaldo declared when asked what Ferguson might think. “He knows. Everyone knows. The people who don’t see that… it’s because they don’t want to see; they are blind.”

He added: “I think the fans should know the truth. I want the best for the club. This is why I come to Manchester United.”

“Nothing had changed,” he said. “I love Manchester United. I love the fans, they’re always on my side. But if they want to do it different… they have to change many, many things.”

Ronaldo had some choice words for former teammate Wayne Rooney.

The legendary former United star had criticised Ronaldo a few days ago, saying he felt it best he looks to leave.

And Ronaldo took aim at Rooney over his words, suggesting he is jealous of his extended career and his looks.

“I don’t know why he criticises me so badly. Probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at high level. I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him. Which is true.”

The interview will surely mean there is no way back for Ronaldo at Manchester United.

These words show a huge disrespect for the club, the manager and threaten to tarnish his legacy.

If he felt he would win support by releasing this interview, he is very much mistaken.

As such, the club will likely punish him for speaking out and look to get rid at the first opportunity.

On the flip side of the coin, some supporters will feel that Ronaldo is only speaking the truth.

The club are struggling to keep apace with the success Manchester City and Liverpool have enjoyed in recent seasons.

And the failure to qualify for the Champions League last season was clearly a tipping point in Ronaldo’s mind.

To that end, United finishing below the top four is not good enough for a club of their size.

However, he could certainly have handled the situation far better.

And it will only cement those beliefs that United look a better side without him in it.





