Rivers police nab suspected cultist for killing two

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested a notorious cultist allegedly involved in a series of killings and armed robbery within the Diobu axis of Port Harcourt, the state capital, and other parts of the state.

The arrested cultist, Samuel Nwokoma, aged 25, and his gang were allegedly behind the killing of two youths in the state.

The youths were reportedly killed in the Diobu axis of Mile 1 in Port Harcourt during attacks between March 14 and 17, 2024.

The spokesperson of the Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

In the statement, Iringe-Koko said the gang shot dead one Ede Sunday, 32, at Nanka Street by Lomumba, Dioubu, Port Harcourt on March 14 and also shot 28-year-old George Johnson in the chest at Ojoto Street by Emenike, Mile 1 in Port Harcourt two days after.

She stated further that the notorious cultist was apprehended following credible intelligence by operatives of the C4i Strike Force of the command in conjunction with a local vigilante, leading to a raid on the camp of the “Blood Star” cult gang and the recovery of a cache of arms and ammunition.

The statement said: “On the 17th of March, 2024, at approximately 0700hrs, based on credible intelligence, Operatives of the C4i Strike Force, in conjunction with the Diobu Vigilante, apprehended one Samuel Nwokoma, a 25-year-old male and a member of the notorious Blood Star Cult group.

“Nwokoma has been identified as being involved in a series of cult-related killings within the Diobu axis of Port Harcourt. During the subsequent interrogation, Samuel Nwokoma confessed to his involvement in two specific incidents.

“On the 14th of March, 2024, at approximately 2030hrs, he and his gang attacked and fatally shot Ede Sunday, a 32-year-old male, at Nanka Street by Lomumba, Dioubu, Port Harcourt.

“On the 16th of March, 2024, at approximately 2035hrs, they also shot George Johnson, a 28-year-old male, in the chest at Ojoto Street by Emenike, Diobu, Port Harcourt.

“Despite receiving immediate medical attention at New Mile One Clinic Diobu, George Johnson tragically succumbed to his injuries.

“In a significant breakthrough, Samuel Nwokoma led police operatives to the gang’s hideout at Ogwu Waterside in Diobu, Port Harcourt.

“However, upon the arrival of the police, the remaining gang members fled the scene and attempted to evade arrest by jumping into the river. Intensive efforts are underway to apprehend and bring the fleeing suspects to justice.

“The search conducted at the hideout yielded substantial evidence in the form of recovered arms and ammunition.

Also Read:

“The recovered items include three AK-47 rifles, one assault rifle, six AK-47 magazines, one Beretta pistol, 274 rounds of 7.6mm live ammunition, 105 rounds of 6.55 live ammunition, nine rounds of .9mm ammunition, seven packets of Improvised Explosive Devices, one long detonating wire, and various types of charms.

“The recovery of these dangerous weapons and explosives is of utmost importance, as it not only neutralises an immediate threat to public safety but also highlights the commitment of the Rivers State Police Command in combating violent crimes within our communities.

“We assure the public that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure the apprehension of all individuals involved in these criminal activities.”